Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head on January 2nd was close, and so far it looks like that's how Loyola Maryland and Holy Cross will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Loyola Maryland leads 36-33 over Holy Cross.

With six games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for Loyola Maryland, and they're locked in yet another close battle with Holy Cross. Maybe Loyola Maryland will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-10, Loyola Maryland 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Holy Cross and Loyola Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The Crusaders are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Last Wednesday, Holy Cross couldn't handle Army and fell 76-71.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kahlil Singleton, who earned 22 points along with two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against American on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Max Green, who scored 19 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Loyola Maryland on Wednesday, but boy were they wrong. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-59 to Lafayette.

Holy Cross' defeat dropped their record down to 10-10. As for Loyola Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Holy Cross has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Loyola Maryland, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes this season. Given Holy Cross' sizable advantage in that area, Loyola Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Loyola Maryland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Loyola Maryland and Holy Cross both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.