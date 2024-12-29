Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-10, LSU 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for LSU. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.1 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, the stars were shining brightly for LSU in an 86-70 victory over New Orleans.

LSU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Vyctorius Miller out in front who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Corey Chest, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their third straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 93-48 loss at the hands of Tulsa. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 39-16.

The losing side was boosted by Antonio Sisk, who posted 15 points along with two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against North Texas last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Tulsa posted 18.

LSU's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 51.7. The only thing between LSU and another offensive beatdown is Miss Valley State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything came up roses for LSU against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 106-60 win. In that game, LSU amassed a halftime lead of 56-29, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Odds

LSU is a big 39.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 37.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.