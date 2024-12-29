Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-10, LSU 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

What to Know

The LSU Tigers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.1 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, the stars were shining brightly for LSU in an 86-70 victory over New Orleans.

LSU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Vyctorius Miller, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Corey Chest, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Miss Valley State lost to Tulsa, and Miss Valley State lost bad. The score wound up at 93-48. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 39-16.

Antonio Sisk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 15 points along with two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against North Texas on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Tulsa pulled down 14.

LSU pushed their record up to 10-2 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Miss Valley State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-10.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: LSU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 26.5. Given LSU's sizable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for LSU against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 106-60 win. In that matchup, LSU amassed a halftime lead of 56-29, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.