Who's Playing
Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears
Current Records: Binghamton 9-7, Maine 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The Bearcats will be strutting in after a win while the Black Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Binghamton is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 87-82 victory over UMBC on Saturday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bearcats considering their 51-point performance the contest before.
Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Maine lost to Bryant, and Maine lost bad. The score wound up at 81-55. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Black Bears have suffered since November 4, 2024.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Maine struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Bryant posted 20.
Binghamton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for Maine, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.
Binghamton skirted past Maine 76-74 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Binghamton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Feb 29, 2024 - Binghamton 76 vs. Maine 74
- Jan 27, 2024 - Binghamton 51 vs. Maine 50
- Feb 25, 2023 - Maine 71 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 22, 2023 - Maine 78 vs. Binghamton 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - Binghamton 69 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2022 - Binghamton 73 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Maine 82 vs. Binghamton 75
- Jan 19, 2020 - Maine 86 vs. Binghamton 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Binghamton 83 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66