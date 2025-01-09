Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Binghamton 9-7, Maine 8-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The Bearcats will be strutting in after a win while the Black Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Binghamton is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with an 87-82 victory over UMBC on Saturday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bearcats considering their 51-point performance the contest before.

Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Maine lost to Bryant, and Maine lost bad. The score wound up at 81-55. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Black Bears have suffered since November 4, 2024.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Maine struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Bryant posted 20.

Binghamton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for Maine, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.

Binghamton skirted past Maine 76-74 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Binghamton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maine.