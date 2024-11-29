Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Elon 3-2, Maine 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears will face off against the Elon Phoenix at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. The Black Bears are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Maine took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They were the clear victor by an 80-55 margin over Holy Cross.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maine to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christopher Mantis, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. Mantis had some trouble finding his footing against Richmond last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Quion Burns, who went 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds.

Maine was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Elon earned an 84-77 victory over Notre Dame on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Phoenix.

Among those leading the charge was Nick Dorn, who went 8 for 10 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (80%). TJ Simpkins was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus three steals.

Maine pushed their record up to 3-3 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Elon, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Elon is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Maine might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Elon is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.