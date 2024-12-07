Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Wisconsin 8-1, Marquette 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The timing is sure in the Golden Eagles' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while the Badgers have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Marquette is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Iowa State just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took an 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cyclones. The loss put an end to the Golden Eagles' undefeated start to the season.

Despite their defeat, Marquette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Stevie Mitchell, who earned 13 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Royce Parham, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points.

Even though they lost, Marquette smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin entered their match against Michigan on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Wisconsin fell just short of Michigan by a score of 67-64. The matchup marked the Badgers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Like Wisconsin, they lost despite seeing results from several players. John Blackwell led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Blackwell a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Having lost for the first time this season, Marquette fell to 8-1. As for Wisconsin, their loss was their first of the season and also makes their record 8-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Marquette has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marquette came up short against Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 75-64. Will Marquette have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wisconsin has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Marquette.