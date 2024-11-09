Who's Playing
Toledo Rockets @ Marshall Thundering Herd
Current Records: Toledo 0-1, Marshall 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd will face off against the Toledo Rockets at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd will be strutting in after a victory while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Marshall is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Davis-Elkins 90-57. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Thundering Herd have posted since December 18, 2023.
Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in ten consecutive matches dating back to last season.
Meanwhile, Toledo had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took an 84-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Troy.
Marshall and Toledo were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but Marshall came up empty-handed after an 88-87 defeat. Will Marshall have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Looking ahead, Marshall is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an 11-18 record against the spread.
Odds
Marshall is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thundering Herd as a 4.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.
Series History
Toledo has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Marshall.
- Dec 13, 2023 - Toledo 88 vs. Marshall 87
- Dec 17, 2022 - Marshall 100 vs. Toledo 85
- Dec 21, 2021 - Toledo 95 vs. Marshall 63
- Dec 16, 2020 - Toledo 96 vs. Marshall 87
- Dec 08, 2019 - Toledo 82 vs. Marshall 72
- Nov 10, 2019 - Toledo 96 vs. Marshall 70
- Dec 08, 2018 - Toledo 75 vs. Marshall 74
- Dec 09, 2017 - Marshall 93 vs. Toledo 87
- Dec 10, 2016 - Marshall 111 vs. Toledo 105