Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Toledo 0-1, Marshall 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will face off against the Toledo Rockets at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd will be strutting in after a victory while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Marshall is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Davis-Elkins 90-57. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Thundering Herd have posted since December 18, 2023.

Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in ten consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Toledo had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took an 84-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Troy.

Marshall and Toledo were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but Marshall came up empty-handed after an 88-87 defeat. Will Marshall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Looking ahead, Marshall is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an 11-18 record against the spread.

Odds

Marshall is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thundering Herd as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Marshall.