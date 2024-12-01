Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-8, Maryland 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will face off against the Alcorn State Braves at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Xfinity Center. The Braves are crawling into this match hobbled by nine consecutive losses dating back to last season, while the Terrapins will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Maryland is headed into the game following a big win against Bucknell on Wednesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Maryland was the clear victor by a 91-67 margin over Bucknell. The Terrapins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 24 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maryland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tafara Gapare, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. Gapare had some trouble finding his footing against Villanova on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Derik Queen, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season on Friday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 74-65 to South Alabama.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Maryland's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Maryland has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've only made 33.4% of their field goals this season. Given Maryland's sizable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Maryland against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 105-65 win. Will Maryland repeat their success, or does Alcorn State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.