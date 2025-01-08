Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Dayton 11-4, Massachusetts 5-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: Peacock

Peacock

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dayton is 8-2 against Massachusetts since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mullins Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Saturday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Dayton as they lost 82-62 to George Wash.

Despite the loss, Dayton had strong showings from Nate Santos, who scored 23 points, and Zed Key, who posted ten points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Key had some trouble finding his footing against La Salle on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 72-64 loss to Richmond. The Minutemen got off to an early lead (up 13 with 14:05 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaylen Curry, who had 18 points plus eight rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Saint Joseph's on Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Ndjigue, who scored 11 points in addition to two steals.

Massachusetts struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Dayton's defeat dropped their record down to 11-4. As for Massachusetts, they have fallen quite a ways from their 20-10 record last season and are now at 5-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Dayton has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Massachusetts, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their field goals this season. Given Dayton's sizable advantage in that area, Massachusetts will need to find a way to close that gap.

Dayton didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Massachusetts when the teams last played back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 64-60 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dayton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Dayton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.