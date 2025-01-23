Halftime Report

Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: George Wash. 13-5, Massachusetts 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Massachusetts will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the George Wash. Revolutionaries will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mullins Center. The Minutemen are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Massachusetts will head into Sunday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt La Salle on Sunday. Everything went Massachusetts' way against La Salle as Massachusetts made off with an 82-60 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Minutemen's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Jaylen Curry, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus seven assists and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Jayden Ndjigue, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Wash. fought the good fight in their overtime game against George Mason on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Patriots by a score of 80-77. The Revolutionaries have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rafael Castro, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Darren Buchanan Jr., who made all 5 shots he took racking up 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, George Wash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Massachusetts is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-11 record this season. As for George Wash., their defeat dropped their record down to 13-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Massachusetts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Massachusetts beat George Wash. 69-57 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Massachusetts repeat their success, or does George Wash. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

George Wash. is a slight 1-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Minutemen as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.