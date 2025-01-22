Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: George Wash. 13-5, Massachusetts 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Wash. Revolutionaries and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mullins Center. The Revolutionaries are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

George Wash. fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against George Mason on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Patriots by a score of 80-77. The Revolutionaries have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Despite their defeat, George Wash. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rafael Castro, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Castro a new career-high in assists (four). Darren Buchanan Jr. was another key player, as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, George Wash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts posted their biggest win since December 14, 2024 on Sunday. Everything went their way against La Salle as Massachusetts made off with an 82-60 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Minutemen's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Massachusetts can attribute much of their success to Jaylen Curry, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus seven assists and two steals. Curry had some trouble finding his footing against Fordham on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Jayden Ndjigue, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 13 rebounds.

George Wash.'s loss dropped their record down to 13-5. As for Massachusetts, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. George Wash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

George Wash. came up short against Massachusetts in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 69-57. Can George Wash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Wash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.