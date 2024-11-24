Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: Longwood 6-0, McNeese 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The McNeese Cowboys will face off against the Longwood Lancers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Despite being away, the Cowboys are looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Friday, McNeese earned a 76-68 win over Illinois State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cowboys.

McNeese's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Javohn Garcia, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Garcia a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two).

Meanwhile, Longwood came tearing into Friday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 89-81 win over the Blazers. The Lancers' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Longwood's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kyrell Luc, who posted 14 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Michael Christmas was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 17 points.

McNeese now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Longwood, their victory bumped their record up to 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. McNeese hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

McNeese is a big 7.5-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

