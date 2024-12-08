Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Wagner 4-4, Md.-E. Shore 2-10

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

The Wagner Seahawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hytche Center. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 58.6 points per game this season, so the Hawks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Wagner took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against Coppin State by a score of 65-52.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell to Longwood 80-76.

Md.-E. Shore struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Longwood pulled down 19.

Wagner's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-4. As for Md.-E. Shore, their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.