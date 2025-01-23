Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Wichita State 11-7, Memphis 14-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Memphis is 8-2 against Wichita State since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The timing is sure in the Tigers' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Shockers have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Last Sunday, Memphis earned a 77-68 win over Charlotte.

Memphis' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was PJ Haggerty, who posted 18 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Hunter, who had 15 points in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wichita State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 75-72 to East Carolina on a last-minute jump shot From RJ Felton. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Shockers have suffered since February 3, 2024.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Corey Washington, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 18 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). Justin Hill was another key player, earning 16 points in addition to six assists and two steals.

Even though they lost, Wichita State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Wichita State, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Memphis has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Wichita State, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given Memphis' sizable advantage in that area, Wichita State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Memphis is a big 13.5-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wichita State.