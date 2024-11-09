Who's Playing

Houghton Highlanders @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: Houghton 0-2, Mercyhurst 1-1

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After starting their season with two straight games on the road, Mercyhurst is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Houghton Highlanders at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Highlanders took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

On Wednesday, Mercyhurst beat Morgan State 78-73.

Houghton kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They were completely outmatched by Niagara on the road and fell 100-65. The Highlanders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-34.