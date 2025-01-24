Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: Wagner 10-8, Mercyhurst 8-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the Mercyhurst Lakers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Seahawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Monday, Wagner needed a bit of extra time to put away St. Francis. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Red Flash 70-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against LIU on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 72-63 to the Sharks.

Wagner's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-8. As for Mercyhurst, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Wagner has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 27.2. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner came up short against Mercyhurst in their previous matchup on Saturday, falling 69-65. Can Wagner avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mercyhurst won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.