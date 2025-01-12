Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Merrimack and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against Manhattan.

If Merrimack keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-8 in no time. On the other hand, Manhattan will have to make due with a 7-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Manhattan 7-7, Merrimack 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hammel Court. Coming off a loss in a game the Jaspers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Friday, Manhattan couldn't handle Mt St Mary's and fell 75-66.

Even though they lost, Manhattan was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Merrimack escaped with a win on Friday against Sacred Heart by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warriors.

Manhattan's loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 7-7. As for Merrimack, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Manhattan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 28.5. Given Manhattan's sizable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Merrimack is a big 7.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

