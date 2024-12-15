Who's Playing

Bethany (WV) Bison @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Bethany (WV) 0-1, Miami (Ohio) 5-3

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Bethany (WV) Bison will compete for holiday cheer at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at John D. Millett Hall. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Miami (Ohio) managed to keep up with Indiana until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Miami (Ohio) suffered a grim 76-57 loss to Indiana. The match marked the RedHawks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Luke Skaljac put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 14 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Bethany (WV) had to start their season on the road last Saturday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 128-60 defeat at the hands of Youngstown State. The Bison were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 65-30.

Bethany (WV) struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Youngstown State pulled down 18.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Miami (Ohio) has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Bethany (WV) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The loss snapped Miami (Ohio)'s winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 5-3 record. As for Bethany (WV), their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.