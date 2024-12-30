Who's Playing

Defiance Yellow Jackets @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Defiance 0-3, Miami (Ohio) 7-4

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Defiance Yellow Jackets will round out the year against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at John D. Millett Hall. The timing is sure in the RedHawks' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Yellow Jackets have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, Miami (Ohio) didn't have too much trouble with Sacred Heart as they won 94-76.

Miami (Ohio)'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Reece Potter led the charge by as he made all 8 shots he took racking up 19 points. The dominant performance also gave Potter a new career-high in threes (three). Peter Suder was another key player, posting eight points plus six assists and three steals.

Miami (Ohio) was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sacred Heart only posted 15.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Defiance lost to PFW on Friday, and Defiance lost bad. The score wound up at 103-52. The Yellow Jackets were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-26.

Miami (Ohio)'s win bumped their record up to 7-4. As for Defiance, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Miami (Ohio) against Defiance in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, as the team secured a 99-47 victory. In that match, Miami (Ohio) amassed a halftime lead of 45-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Miami (Ohio) won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.