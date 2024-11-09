Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Wright State 1-1, Miami (Ohio) 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Wright State Raiders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John D. Millett Hall. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Miami (Ohio) is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against App. State. Miami (Ohio) walked away with a 77-63 victory over App. State on Monday.

Miami (Ohio)'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Peter Suder, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Wright State was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past OH Christian 89-60.

Miami (Ohio) came up short against Wright State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 92-82. Will Miami (Ohio) have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Miami (Ohio).