Who's Playing
Wright State Raiders @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
Current Records: Wright State 1-1, Miami (Ohio) 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Wright State Raiders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John D. Millett Hall. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Miami (Ohio) is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against App. State. Miami (Ohio) walked away with a 77-63 victory over App. State on Monday.
Miami (Ohio)'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Peter Suder, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals.
Meanwhile, Wright State was fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past OH Christian 89-60.
Miami (Ohio) came up short against Wright State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 92-82. Will Miami (Ohio) have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Wright State has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Miami (Ohio).
- Dec 19, 2023 - Wright State 92 vs. Miami (Ohio) 82
- Dec 22, 2022 - Wright State 88 vs. Miami (Ohio) 80
- Dec 05, 2020 - Wright State 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 47
- Nov 27, 2019 - Wright State 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 66
- Nov 09, 2019 - Wright State 88 vs. Miami (Ohio) 81
- Dec 05, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. Wright State 62
- Nov 14, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 73 vs. Wright State 67
- Nov 15, 2016 - Wright State 89 vs. Miami (Ohio) 87
- Dec 13, 2015 - Miami (Ohio) 72 vs. Wright State 67