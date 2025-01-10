Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Michigan State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Washington 42-13.

Michigan State entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Washington step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Washington 10-5, Michigan State 12-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

Washington has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Breslin Center. The Huskies are expected to lose this one by 14.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Sunday, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 81-77 to Illinois.

Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from DJ Davis, who went 11 for 19 en route to 31 points. Davis is becoming a predictor of Washington's success: when he posts at least 25 points the team is 9-3 (and 1-2 when he doesn't).

Meanwhile, Michigan State entered their tilt with Ohio State on Friday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They rang in the new year with a 69-62 win over the Buckeyes.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Szymon Zapala, who went 7 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two blocks. Another player making a difference was Coen Carr, who had 11 points.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 10-5. As for Michigan State, their victory bumped their record up to 12-2.

While only Michigan State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Michigan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Washington might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

