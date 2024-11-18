Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 2-1, Michigan 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Crisler Center. The Wolverines might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Friday.

Michigan took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They came out on top against TCU by a score of 76-64.

Michigan got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Danny Wolf out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds. Wolf's performance made up for a slower match against Wake Forest on Sunday. The team also got some help courtesy of Nimari Burnett, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) didn't have too much trouble with Md.-E. Shore on Tuesday as they won 88-70.

Miami (Ohio) can attribute much of their success to Eian Elmer, who shot 5-for-7 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Elmer a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Kam Craft, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points.

Miami (Ohio) was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Md.-E. Shore only posted 11.

Michigan now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Miami (Ohio), they now also have a winning record of 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.