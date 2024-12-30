Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Michigan and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Western Kentucky 59-31.

Michigan already has five blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Western Kentucky 9-3, Michigan 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.52

What to Know

Western Kentucky has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Michigan Wolverines at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Western Kentucky is headed into the match following a big win against Kentucky Wesleyan last Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Western Kentucky was the clear victor by a 91-71 margin over Kentucky Wesleyan.

Michigan's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They put a hurting on PFW to the tune of 89-58 on Sunday. The Wolverines have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 23 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Roddy Gayle Jr., who went 6 for 7 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Donaldson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as PFW only posted six.

Western Kentucky pushed their record up to 9-3 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Michigan, their win bumped their record up to an identical 9-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Western Kentucky is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 7-3-1 and Michigan is 1-0.

Odds

Michigan is a big 18.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolverines, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 159 points.

