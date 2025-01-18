Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-6, Middle Tennessee 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Murphy Center. The Hilltoppers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Western Kentucky will face Middle Tennessee after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 162.5 points. Western Kentucky enjoyed a cozy 85-69 victory over Kennesaw State.

Tyrone Marshall Jr. and Enoch Kalambay were among the main playmakers for Western Kentucky as the former went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and three steals and the latter had 19 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Kalambay also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee didn't have too much trouble with Jax. State on Saturday as they won 81-64. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Middle Tennessee to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jestin Porter, who earned 29 points in addition to four steals. Another player making a difference was Essam Mostafa, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds.

Western Kentucky's win bumped their record up to 11-6. As for Middle Tennessee, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Middle Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Western Kentucky against Middle Tennessee when the teams last played back in March of 2024, as the squad secured an 85-54 win. In that matchup, Western Kentucky amassed a halftime lead of 46-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Middle Tennessee.