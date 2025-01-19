Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Ole Miss 15-2, Miss. State 14-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $133.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Miss. State Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.8 points per game this season.

Miss. State is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They suffered a bruising 88-66 defeat at the hands of Auburn on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-27.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Josh Hubbard, who scored 17 points plus five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against Kentucky on Saturday.

Miss. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss came tearing into Tuesday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Crimson Tide by a score of 74-64.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Malik Dia, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 19 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Dia a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Miss. State's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-3. As for Ole Miss, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miss. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Miss. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Miss. State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Ole Miss over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Miss. State is a solid 6-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.