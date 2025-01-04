Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: S. Carolina 10-3, Miss. State 12-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

S. Carolina has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

On Monday, S. Carolina earned a 69-59 win over Presbyterian.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Nick Pringle were among the main playmakers for S. Carolina as the former almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds and the latter went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

S. Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Miss. State waltzed into their match on Monday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 87-73.

Miss. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Riley Kugel led the charge by going 10 for 13 en route to 22 points. Kugel is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was RJ Melendez, who posted 12 points.

S. Carolina's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. As for Miss. State, their win bumped their record up to 12-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

S. Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Miss. State in their previous matchup back in March, but they still walked away with a 93-89 victory. Does S. Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miss. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against S. Carolina.