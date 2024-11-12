Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-1, Miss. State 2-0

The SE Louisiana Lions are taking a road trip to face off against the Miss. State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.

Last Sunday, SE Louisiana couldn't handle UAB and fell 82-72. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Sam Hines Jr., who earned 11 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jakevion Buckley, who scored 16 points in addition to seven assists.

Meanwhile, Miss. State entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They claimed a resounding 101-66 win over Georgia State. With the Bulldogs ahead 47-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Miss. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Josh Hubbard, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus six assists and six rebounds. What's more, Hubbard also posted a 54.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Kanye Clary was another key player, earning 11 points along with six assists and two steals.

Miss. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia State only posted nine.

SE Louisiana's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Miss. State, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

SE Louisiana is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

