A win for Missouri State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 33-32 lead against Tulsa. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.

Missouri State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Tulsa 3-0, Missouri State 0-1

What to Know

Tulsa has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Missouri State Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, Tulsa earned an 85-76 win over Oral Roberts.

Keaston Willis was the offensive standout of the match as he went 5 for 9 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Dwon Odom, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Missouri State humbled Missouri So. with a 90-61 smackdown.

Tulsa's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Missouri State, their win bumped their record up to 0-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulsa has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tulsa won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, slipping by Missouri State 73-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulsa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tulsa is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against Missouri State in the last 9 years.