Halftime Report

Valparaiso has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 35-34 lead against Missouri State.

Valparaiso came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Valparaiso 7-6, Missouri State 7-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

Missouri State is 9-1 against Valparaiso since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

Missouri State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133, but even that wound up being too high. Their2024 ended with a 57-40 defeat against Evansville on Sunday. The matchup marked the Bears' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Missouri State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dez White, who posted 12 points in addition to six steals, and Michael Osei-Bonsu, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for Missouri State was Vincent Brady II's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso fought the good fight in their overtime game against Bradley on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves. The Beacons have struggled against the Braves recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Valparaiso's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kaspar Sepp, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Cooper Schwieger, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Schwieger is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Even though they lost, Valparaiso smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Missouri State's loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Valparaiso, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 7-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Missouri State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over Valparaiso in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 82-74. Does Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Valparaiso turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Missouri State is a 4-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Missouri State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.