Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-1, Missouri 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Mizzou Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with 20 losses in a row dating back to last season, Missouri finally turned things around against Howard on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 77-62 win over the Bison.

Missouri's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tamar Bates, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Mitchell, who posted 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Eastern Washington, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. They came out on top against Seattle by a score of 93-86 on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Eagles considering their 56-point performance the contest before.

Even though they won, Eastern Washington struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Missouri's victory ended a nine-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for Eastern Washington, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.