Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Missouri and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 41-40 lead against Jax. State.

Missouri entered the match having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will Jax. State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Jax. State 6-4, Missouri 9-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Gamecocks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Missouri Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Jax. State took a loss when they played away from home last Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They snuck past Utah Valley with a 70-66 win.

Among those leading the charge was Jaron Pierre Jr., who earned 26 points plus eight rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against South Alabama last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they won, Jax. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Missouri waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with eight straight wins... but they left with nine. They put a hurting on the Sharks to the tune of 88-61. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Trent Pierce, who went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas last Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Marques Warrick, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.

Jax. State's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-4. As for Missouri, their win bumped their record up to 9-1.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Jax. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've made 36.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Missouri is a big 17.5-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.