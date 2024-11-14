Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-1, Missouri 1-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Missouri. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, Missouri was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Washington, taking the game 84-77.

Caleb Grill went supernova for Missouri, shooting 8-for-10 from long range and almost dropping a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Grill also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Mark Mitchell was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State finally caught a break after four consecutive losses dating back to last season. They enjoyed a cozy 66-49 win over MUW on Thursday.

Missouri's victory bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Miss Valley State, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

Everything went Missouri's way against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, as Missouri made off with an 83-62 victory. Does Missouri have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss Valley State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.