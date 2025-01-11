Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 13-2, Missouri 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Commodores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.6 points per game this season.

Vanderbilt is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Miss. State just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 76-64 to the Bulldogs. The match marked the Commodores' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tyler Tanner, who posted nine points plus five rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against LSU on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Vanderbilt was Jason Edwards' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Vanderbilt smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Missouri, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 83-67 victory over LSU on Tuesday. Missouri's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Tamar Bates, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. Bates' performance made up for a slower matchup against Auburn on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Anthony Robinson II, who scored 16 points.

Vanderbilt's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-2. As for Missouri, they pushed their record up to 12-3 with the win, which was their 12th straight at home.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vanderbilt has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 47.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've made 49.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Vanderbilt beat Missouri 68-61 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vanderbilt since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Missouri has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Vanderbilt.