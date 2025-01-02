Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-9, Monmouth 2-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Monmouth is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Hawks will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Monmouth is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 88 points two weeks ago, they were much more limited against Auburn on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Monmouth lost to the Tigers, and Monmouth lost bad. The score wound up at 87-58. The Hawks were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Monmouth struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook couldn't handle Albany on Sunday and fell 77-70.

The losing side was boosted by Ben Wight, who went 8 for 13 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds.

Monmouth's loss dropped their record down to 2-11. As for Stony Brook, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

While both both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Monmouth is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be Stony Brook's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5-1 against the spread).

Monmouth took their win against Stony Brook in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 84-61. Does Monmouth have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stony Brook turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Monmouth is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Monmouth and Stony Brook both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.