Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Montana and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Montana State 42-30.

Montana came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Montana State 8-12, Montana 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Grizzlies going off as just a 2.5-point favorite.

Montana took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They walked away with a 72-67 victory over Idaho.

Meanwhile, Montana State earned a 74-64 win over Eastern Washington on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bobcats.

Montana's victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Montana State, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-12 record this season.

Montana lost to Montana State at home by a decisive 85-70 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Montana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Montana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Montana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Montana State.