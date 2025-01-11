Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Colorado 11-5, Montana 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the N. Colorado Bears and the Montana Grizzlies are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bears come in on five and the Grizzlies on three.

N. Colorado will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Montana State, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. N. Colorado pulled ahead with an 83-82 photo finish over Montana State on Thursday. That's two games straight that the Bears have won by just one point.

Meanwhile, Montana earned an 81-76 victory over N. Arizona on Thursday.

Even though they won, Montana struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as N. Arizona pulled down 12.

N. Colorado's win bumped their record up to 11-5. As for Montana, they pushed their record up to 10-6 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Colorado has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 51.2% of their field goals per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've made 49% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep N. Colorado's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-1-1 record against the spread vs Montana over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Montana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 159 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana.