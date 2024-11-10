Who's Playing

Northwest Eagles @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Northwest 0-3, Montana 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will take on the Northwest Eagles at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dahlberg Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Montana is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 92 points on Monday, they were much more limited against Oregon on Friday. They were completely outmatched by the Ducks on the road and fell 79-48. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Ducks: they've now lost five in a row.

Montana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Joe Pridgen, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds, and Zack Davidson, who posted six points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Montana struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Oregon racked up 16.

Meanwhile, Northwest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 118-35 bruising that Weber State dished out on Monday. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-15.

Montana's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Northwest, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Montana against Northwest in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 107-59 win. In that game, Montana amassed a halftime lead of 54-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.