Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-14, Montana State 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against Montana State since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Max Worthington Arena. The Hornets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, Sacramento State came up short against Weber State and fell 87-81.

Meanwhile, Montana State also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Montana by a score of 77-70.

Sacramento State's loss dropped their record down to 6-14. As for Montana State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Sacramento State couldn't quite finish off Montana State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 and fell 74-71. Can Sacramento State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Montana State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Montana State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.