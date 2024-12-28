Who's Playing

Alice Lloyd Eagles @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Alice Lloyd 0-3, Morehead State 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Morehead State is 5-0 against Alice Lloyd since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Morehead State Eagles will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Alice Lloyd Eagles, where tip off is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. Alice Lloyd took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Morehead State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Morehead State was able to grind out a solid victory over Tennessee State, taking the game 74-68.

Morehead State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Alice Lloyd had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 98-69 bruising that Eastern Kentucky dished out back in November. The Eagles have struggled against the Colonels recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Morehead State pushed their record up to 6-6 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Alice Lloyd, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Morehead State against Alice Lloyd in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 101-39 victory. In that match, Morehead State amassed a halftime lead of 47-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Morehead State has won all of the games they've played against Alice Lloyd in the last 7 years.