Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: NC Central 7-11, Morgan State 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Morgan State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the NC Central Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

Morgan State is headed into Monday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They took an 86-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of SC State.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored NC Central last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Coppin State by a score of 63-61. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat NC Central has suffered since November 17, 2024.

Morgan State's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-11. As for NC Central, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Morgan State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Morgan State beat NC Central 88-79 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Morgan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will NC Central turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a 3.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

NC Central has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Morgan State.