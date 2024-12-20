Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Alabama and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Charleston Southern 46-35.

If N. Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, Charleston Southern will have to make due with a 3-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-9, N. Alabama 7-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the N. Alabama Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. The Buccaneers are expected to lose this one by 9.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Charleston Southern as they lost 82-63 to SC State.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over East Carolina last Wednesday, taking the game 74-67. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lions.

N. Alabama's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Taye Fields, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Fields had some trouble finding his footing against Auburn back in November, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Corneilous Williams, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

Charleston Southern has been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season. As for N. Alabama, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-4.

Charleston Southern came up short against N. Alabama in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 76-64. Can Charleston Southern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Alabama is a big 9.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

N. Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.