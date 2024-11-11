Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: UT Martin 2-0, N. Alabama 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Alabama Lions will face off against the UT Martin Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

N. Alabama is headed into the contest following a big victory against Point University on Thursday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. N. Alabama steamrolled past Point University 94-58. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Lions have posted since December 7, 2023.

Even though they won, N. Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, UT Martin humbled Ky. Christian with a 114-61 smackdown. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 64-28.

The victory made it two in a row for N. Alabama and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for UT Martin, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season.

N. Alabama couldn't quite finish off UT Martin when the teams last played back in November of 2023 and fell 105-103. Will N. Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Alabama is a big 9.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

UT Martin won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.