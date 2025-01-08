Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Murray State 8-7, N. Iowa 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McLeod Center. The Panthers will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The experts predicted N. Iowa would be headed in after a win, but Valparaiso made sure that didn't happen. N. Iowa took an 80-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Valparaiso on Saturday.

Tytan Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Murray State hadn't done well against Drake recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Murray State rang in the new year with a 66-59 victory over Drake. The score was all tied up 26-26 at the break, but the Racers were the better team in the second half.

Murray State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Terence Harcum out in front who went 5 for 9 en route to 20 points plus two steals. Harcum had some trouble finding his footing against Illinois State on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Kylen Milton, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points.

N. Iowa's loss dropped their record down to 9-6. As for Murray State, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Iowa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Iowa took a serious blow against Murray State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 71-43. Can N. Iowa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Murray State.