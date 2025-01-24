Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Milwaukee 14-7, N. Kentucky 9-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Kentucky and Milwaukee are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Truist Arena. The Norse are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The experts predicted N. Kentucky would be headed in after a victory, but Wright State made sure that didn't happen. N. Kentucky fell 78-70 to Wright State on Saturday.

N. Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past Wright State with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 95-79.

N. Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Milwaukee, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season.

N. Kentucky came up short against Milwaukee in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 82-75. Will N. Kentucky have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Kentucky and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.