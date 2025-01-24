Who's Playing
Milwaukee Panthers @ N. Kentucky Norse
Current Records: Milwaukee 14-7, N. Kentucky 9-11
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
N. Kentucky and Milwaukee are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Truist Arena. The Norse are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The experts predicted N. Kentucky would be headed in after a victory, but Wright State made sure that didn't happen. N. Kentucky fell 78-70 to Wright State on Saturday.
N. Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past Wright State with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 95-79.
N. Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Milwaukee, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season.
N. Kentucky came up short against Milwaukee in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 82-75. Will N. Kentucky have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
N. Kentucky and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 11, 2024 - Milwaukee 82 vs. N. Kentucky 75
- Feb 17, 2024 - Milwaukee 73 vs. N. Kentucky 72
- Jan 18, 2024 - N. Kentucky 90 vs. Milwaukee 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - Milwaukee 75 vs. N. Kentucky 74
- Jan 12, 2023 - Milwaukee 80 vs. N. Kentucky 75
- Feb 09, 2022 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. Milwaukee 39
- Jan 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 61 vs. N. Kentucky 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - N. Kentucky 79 vs. Milwaukee 65
- Feb 05, 2021 - N. Kentucky 87 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Feb 02, 2020 - N. Kentucky 65 vs. Milwaukee 56