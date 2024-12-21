Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: SC State 6-7, N. Kentucky 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the N. Kentucky Norse at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.4 points per game this season.

SC State will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating SC Upstate, who they had gone 0-4 against in their four prior meetings. SC State enjoyed a cozy 85-70 win over SC Upstate on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky came tearing into Wednesday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Titans by a score of 73-60.

N. Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Detroit only posted eight.

SC State's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-7. As for N. Kentucky, they pushed their record up to 6-6 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home.