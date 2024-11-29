Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Pepperdine 1-5, N. Mex. State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Mex. State Aggies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Pepperdine Waves at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Mullett Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Saturday, N. Mex. State couldn't handle UNLV and fell 72-65.

Even though they lost, N. Mex. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 72-63 to CS Fullerton. That makes it the first time this season the Waves have let down their home crowd.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Boubacar Coulibaly, who earned 11 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. What's more, he also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Dovydas Butka, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

N. Mex. State's loss dropped their record down to 3-2. As for Pepperdine, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.