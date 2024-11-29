Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Pepperdine 1-5, N. Mex. State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves will face off against the N. Mex. State Aggies at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Mullett Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Waves were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Pepperdine is headed into Friday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game on Tuesday. They fell 72-63 to CS Fullerton. It was the first time this season that the Waves let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Pepperdine saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Boubacar Coulibaly, who earned 11 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Coulibaly also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Dovydas Butka, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Even though they lost, Pepperdine smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State couldn't handle UNLV on Saturday and fell 72-65. The Aggies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Pepperdine's loss dropped their record down to 1-5. As for N. Mex. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-2.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a 4.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

