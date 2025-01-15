Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Colgate 6-11, Navy 5-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate is 10-0 against Navy since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. The Raiders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Colgate is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since December 6, 2023 on Saturday. They blew past Boston U., posting an 87-50 victory. With the Raiders ahead 53-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Jeff Woodward was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyle Carlesimo, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus three steals.

Colgate was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Navy lost 75-74 to Loyola Maryland on a last-minute jump shot From Braeden Speed. The Midshipmen were up 35-23 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, Navy saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kehoe has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last five times he's played. Another player making a difference was Austin Benigni, who had 18 points.

Colgate is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season. As for Navy, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.

Everything went Colgate's way against Navy when the teams last played back in February of 2024, as Colgate made off with an 88-64 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Navy in the last 6 years.