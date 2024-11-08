Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 0-1, NC Central 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the NC Central Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McDougald-McLendon Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Gardner-Webb can't be to happy about their upcoming road match considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They took a hard 80-64 fall against Tennessee.

The losing side was boosted by Darryl Simmons II, who posted 22 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Gardner-Webb struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Tennessee racked up 16.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for NC Central, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-58 loss to George Mason on Monday. The Eagles haven't had much luck with the Patriots recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

NC Central's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaac Parson, who had 13 points, and Josh Smith, who earned 14 points.

Gardner-Webb came out on top in a nail-biter against NC Central when the teams last played back in December of 2022, sneaking past 72-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Gardner-Webb since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

NC Central and Gardner-Webb both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.