Georgia Southern Eagles @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-1, NC Central 0-3

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the NC Central Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. Georgia Southern is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Monday, Georgia Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over Augusta State, taking the game 79-69.

Meanwhile, NC Central's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. The matchup between them and High Point wasn't particularly close, with NC Central falling 76-60.

Georgia Southern's win bumped their record up to 1-1. As for NC Central, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Going forward, Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points.

Georgia Southern is a solid 5.5-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

